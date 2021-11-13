College football: Baylor hands No. 8 Oklahoma first loss

Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores, Baylor’s defense constantly pressured No. 8-ranked Oklahoma quarterbacks and the No. 13 Bears won 27-14 in Waco, Texas, on Saturday to end the Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak.

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at struggling TCU.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever with Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that. It was their fewest points in a regular-season game since a 48-14 home loss to Baylor in 2014, which came weeks before they ended that season with a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Oklahoma lost in November under Riley for the first time.

Baylor fans stormed the field when they thought the game was over, but there had been a timeout, and 3 seconds remained. Pretty much all of Oklahoma’s team had left the field and it took several minutes to clear the field.

After an extended discussion among the referees, and an irate Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, the defense returned to the field for the final snap. That was a 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins for scoring that could come into play in a Big 12 tiebreaker, and the fans then swarmed the field again.

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had been so dynamic since leading a big comeback against Texas last month, threw two interceptions. Preseason AP All-America quarterback Spencer Rattler, who he had replaced as the starter, took over late in the third quarter.

Williams had a 2-yard TD run early, but finished 10-of-19 passing for 146 yards while getting sacked three times. Rattler was sacked twice as well, and Williams returned to complete three passes for 74 yards on a late drive before Kennedy Brooks’ 1-yard TD with 2:26 left.

At No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3

Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, in the nonconference rout.

Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide (9-1) produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).

At No. 18 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help Wisconsin collect its sixth consecutive victory. Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes, and Wisconsin’s defense recorded four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty was picked off three times for a second straight week.

Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) entered the day in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead with Minnesota, No. 19 Iowa (No. 20 CFP) and Purdue (No. 19 CFP). The Badgers already have beaten Iowa and Purdue. They visit Minnesota on Nov. 27 to close the regular season.

Northwestern (3-7, 1-6) lost its fourth straight.

Houston 37, at Temple 8

Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Houston, unranked in the CFP and No. 18 in the AP poll, methodically dispatched Temple to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American Athletic) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the American Athletic in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games — at home against SMU next Saturday and at East Carolina on Nov. 26, to join them in the Dec. 4 championship game.

Temple (3-7, 1-5) has lost five straight games, outscored 217-35 in that stretch.

At Florida 70, Samford 52

Emory Jones accounted for 544 yards and seven touchdowns, delivering a career performance in Florida’s come-from-behind win against lower-division Samford (4-6).

Although the Gators (5-5) ended a three-game skid, the offensive shootout in the Swamp felt more like a loss than any outcome in embattled coach Dan Mullen’s four years in Gainesville.