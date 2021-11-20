College football picks: UCLA beats rebuilding USC; Utah upsets Oregon

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, right, and receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrate beating USC on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Ducks and Utes are extremely likely to play each other twice during the next three weeks, as each team is on the verge of clinching its division and punching a ticket to the Pac-12 title game. Oregon winning both games to make its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff is what would be best for the Pac-12, but we all know that the teams in this league have a funny way of doing the opposite of what would help the conference. Oregon has proven it can win in a tough environment with its victory at Ohio State, but Rice-Eccles Stadium on a cold November night can rival just about anything. Utah has it going after a slow start and will all too predictably push the Pac-12 out of the playoff. Utah 27, Oregon 24