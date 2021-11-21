NFL Week 11: Vikings defeat Packers on last-second field goal; Texans upset Titans

MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn’t get to touch the ball last.

Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (5-5), who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.

Unable to practice much at all this week because of a toe injury, after sitting out much of the first half of the month because of COVID-19, Rodgers finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards for Green Bay (8-3).

Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 169 yards and two scores, including a third-down catch against rookie Eric Stokes that Cousins delivered for a 23-yard touchdown while being decked on a blitz by Darnell Savage.

On the next play from scrimmage, Rodgers threw a rainbow to Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking past safety Xavier Woods for a 75-yard score to tie the score just before the two-minute warning.

Cousins then led the Vikings into position for the winning kick.

Green Bay had given up only 34 points over its previous three games.