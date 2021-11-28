Five things USC fans should know about new football coach Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, center, talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before a game against Iowa State on Nov. 20. (Alonzo Adams / Associated Press)

Riley is a quarterback whisperer, and Southern California is a five-star quarterback assembly line. Notice something in common about the starting quarterbacks for Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia entering this year? If you did — they all hail from the Southland — then Lincoln Riley probably did, too (and that list doesn’t even include Mississippi’s Matt Corral, who is a possible Heisman Trophy finalist along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.)

As soon as Bob Stoops handpicked Riley to coach the quarterbacks and run the offense at Oklahoma in 2015, Riley began to prove what he had already shown at East Carolina in Conference USA: The guy knows how to motivate and prepare players at football’s most important position. He took Baker Mayfield, a former walk-on transfer from Texas Tech, and turned him into one of the most prolific passers in the country. In 2017, once Riley took the reins from Stoops, Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In 2018, Kyler Murray, a highly recruited transfer from Texas A&M, stepped in for Mayfield and earned his own Heisman and playoff appearance. Mayfield and Murray became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft during back-to-back seasons. For a routine follow-up, Riley mentored Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts during his graduate transfer season, and Hurts is now the starter for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Riley will have no shortage of talented quarterbacks to evaluate right here in his new backyard. Which brings us to our next topic …