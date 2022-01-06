NFL Week 18 picks: Rams beat 49ers to clinch NFC West; Raiders beat Chargers for playoff spot

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-5 (.687); season 164-91-1 (.643). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 125-129-2 (.492). Times Pacific.
Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Chiefs by 101/2. O/U: 441/2.
The Chiefs have a slim chance at the No. 1 seed, but enough for incentive. The Broncos quarterback play isn’t up to a winning standard, and that Kansas City defense is going to want to bounce back.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17
Cowboys (11-5) at Eagles (9-7)
Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Cowboys by 7. O/U: 43.
Both are in the playoffs, and from the look of things the Eagles are going to rest their starters. The Cowboys could really use a strong offensive performance for momentum.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 13
Steelers (8-7-1) at Ravens (8-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 51/2. O/U: 411/2.
The Steelers offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Najee Harris is capable of big-time performances. These games are typically close, and because the Steelers won the first one, go with the home team.
Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 21
Titans (11-5) at Texans (4-12)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 10. O/U: 43.
The Titans aren’t going to allow themselves to be swept by a feeble Houston team. Plus, Derrick Henry is coming back for Tennessee, although he might not be an immediate factor.
Prediction: Titans 31, Texans 17
Colts (9-7) at Jaguars (2-14)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Colts by 151/2. O/U: 44.
The Colts have a playoff pulse, and Jacksonville has just two wins — but those came against Miami and Buffalo, so anything can happen in this weird league. Still, go with the better team.
Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 17
Bengals (10-6) at Browns (7-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Browns by 6. O/U: 38.
Baker Mayfield is out but that might not be a bad thing for the Browns, who should get solid play from Case Keenum. The Bengals will be minus QB Joe Burrow (rest) and RB Joe Mixon (COVID).
Prediction: Browns 24, Bengals 20
Packers (13-3) at Lions (2-13-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Packers by 31/2. O/U: 441/2.
No matter who plays, the Packers get the edge. But the Lions should be able to run on them. Between D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit could make it close. Team doesn’t quit.
Prediction: Packers 24, Lions 20
Bears (6-10) at Vikings (7-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Vikings by 31/2. O/U: 441/2.
Kirk Cousins coming back makes a huge difference for the Vikings. Both teams are out of playoff picture, but Minnesota is playing for pride — and to make coach Mike Zimmer look good. Should be close.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 23
Washington Football Team (6-10) at Giants (4-12)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Washington by 7. O/U: 38.
Washington isn’t very good, but the Giants are terrible. Jake Fromm is starting at quarterback for the Giants, and he’ll have a hard time moving the ball. Washington is still playing hard.
Prediction: Washington 28, Giants 16
Jets (4-12) at Bills (10-6)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Bills by 161/2. O/U: 411/2.
The Bills should win this going away, considering the incentives in front of them. But the Jets aren’t giving up, even though they’re out of the postseason picture. Weather could keep score down.
Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20
Patriots (10-6) at Dolphins (8-8)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Patriots by 61/2. O/U: 40.
As amazing as Miami’s seven-game winning streak was, the Dolphins fell back to earth with a brutal loss to Tennessee. In the opener, Miami eked past the Patriots, who should exact revenge.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 23
Panthers (5-11) at Buccaneers (12-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Buccaneers by 8. O/U: 411/2.
The Buccaneers continue to roll and find new guys to step up. Tampa Bay will have its entire starting secondary for the first time since Week 1. Committee of Tampa running backs sets the pace.
Prediction: Buccaneers 35, Panthers 16
Saints (8-8) at Falcons (7-9)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Saints by 41/2. O/U: 401/2.
The Saints don’t have much on offense, but their front seven is tough. Hard to run on them, and when their corners are healthy, that defense can clamp down. That’s the difference.
Prediction: Saints 23, Falcons 20
Seahawks (6-10) at Cardinals (11-5)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Cardinals by 61/2. O/U: 48.
The Cardinals play Seattle tough, typically, and have the incentive of an NFC West title if the Rams stumble against the 49ers. Seattle might be able to run a bit, but its defense is porous.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 20
49ers (9-7) at Rams (12-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Rams by 4. O/U: 441/2.
The Rams have lost five in a row to San Francisco. Both teams are incentivized. Rams can take advantage of vulnerable 49ers corners and win their sixth straight to clinch the NFC West.
Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 24
Chargers (9-7) at Raiders (9-7)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 491/2.
Winner gets into the playoffs. When that Raiders front four is rushing the passer the way it can, it’s hitting home. Derek Carr has been making plays. Feels as if the Raiders can split this season series.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Chargers 24
