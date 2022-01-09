NFL Week 18: Titans defeat Texans for AFC’s top playoff seed; Jaguars upset Colts

HOUSTON — Ryan Tannehill tied a career high with four touchdown passes to help the Tennessee Titans clinch the top seed in the AFC with a 28-25 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The 12-5 Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008. They also have a first-round bye.

Tannehill threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Titans up 21-0 at halftime.

But the Texans (4-13) came alive in the second half, scoring 18 unanswered points to get to within three before Julio Jones caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a three-yard grab that made it 28-18 with about seven minutes remaining.

Houston cut the lead to three again when Danny Amendola’s second touchdown reception of the game made it 28-25 with four minutes to go. Tennessee got a first down on third and three with about three minutes left and ran out the clock to secure the victory.