Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, odds and how to watch

A receiving ‘triple crown’ is of less concern to Rams’ Cooper Kupp than beating 49ers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball during a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 2. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Only three players in NFL history have achieved the feat, the last nearly two decades ago.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is now on the brink of becoming the fourth receiver to finish a season as the league leader in catches, yards receiving and touchdown receptions.

Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith each accomplished the so-called triple crown.

Smith did it in 2005 with the Carolina Panthers. He is now an analyst for the NFL Network, and he is not surprised by Kupp’s success.

“I’m astonished at the volume,” he said.

Kupp leads the league with 138 catches for 1,829 yards and 15 touchdowns. He will almost certainly add more in some or all categories on Sunday when the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale at SoFi Stadium.

Read more >>>