Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Unlike on defense, Rams Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp let on-field incident pass
As a team captain and five-time Pro Bowl player, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey helps set the tone for the Rams defense.
Typically, Ramsey directs his spirited, aggressive approach at opponents, while also inspiring teammates.
But during the first quarter of last Sunday’s victory at Baltimore, Ramsey struck Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face in the huddle.
Ramsey said Thursday that it was “personal disagreement” specific to something that occurred during the game.
A receiving ‘triple crown’ is of less concern to Rams’ Cooper Kupp than beating 49ers
Only three players in NFL history have achieved the feat, the last nearly two decades ago.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is now on the brink of becoming the fourth receiver to finish a season as the league leader in catches, yards receiving and touchdown receptions.
Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith each accomplished the so-called triple crown.
Smith did it in 2005 with the Carolina Panthers. He is now an analyst for the NFL Network, and he is not surprised by Kupp’s success.
“I’m astonished at the volume,” he said.
Kupp leads the league with 138 catches for 1,829 yards and 15 touchdowns. He will almost certainly add more in some or all categories on Sunday when the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale at SoFi Stadium.
How Rams and 49ers match up heading into Sunday’s NFC West showdown
Breaking down how the Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on FOX.
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford committed six turnovers in the last two games — and the Rams won both. That is not a sustainable model for success, regardless of how good Stafford can be directing drives in the final minutes.
Stafford had two early turnovers in a 31-10 loss to the 49ers in November, including a pick-six by safety Jimmie Ward. Stafford has passed for 38 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Four of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp needs 11 catches to tie Michael Thomas’ NFL record of 149, set in a 16-game season in 2019. Kupp needs 135 yards receiving to tie Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 set in 2012 in 16 games. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown pass last Sunday at Baltimore, increasing his total to five touchdowns in seven games with the Rams.
Running back Cam Akers, who suffered a torn Achilles in July, is expected to return in a limited role behind starter Sony Michel. The Rams have won five games in a row since Michel became the starter.
End Nick Bosa has 15 sacks for a 49ers defense that also features end Arik Armstead and linebacker Fred Warner. Ward was among several defensive backs activated to the roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL betting odds, lines and picks
San Francisco 49ers at Rams (-4½, 44½), 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday, FOX
Of course, the Rams don’t have nearly as much at stake as the 49ers. It is not a true “must-win situation” by definition, given that a Saints loss to the Falcons would still put the 49ers in the playoffs regardless, but head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to let his players have those thoughts. San Francisco has control of its own destiny because an upset means a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
That means that the Rams will face a very formidable, very motivated bunch in the regular-season finale. The Cardinals might not, as the Seahawks are playing out the string and look to be in line for some big changes this offseason. The Rams clearly have the tougher of the two games this weekend, but these types of games are important indicators because of the quality opponents that lie ahead.
Give the Rams credit. I, and many others, questioned them during a three-game losing streak against the Titans, 49ers and Packers. However, they have answered the bell with strong efforts against Arizona and the recent back-to-back road wins over Minnesota and Baltimore.
On five-game skid against 49ers, Rams need to put their minds over turnover matters
He is one of Sean McVay’s good friends. He also is a mentor.
But for most of the last three seasons, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also has been McVay’s nemesis.
Consider: The Rams will go into Sunday’s game against the 49ers riding a five-game winning streak — but with a five-game losing streak against the 49ers.
Is there a mental block that McVay and his team must get past to beat the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium?
“No,” McVay said Friday during a video conference with reporters. “I think we’ve got to play better and coach better in that window of time that we’re allotted. There’s a lot of different narratives.
“They’ve done a great job, definitely. I’m not going make any excuses, but to say a mental block, no.”