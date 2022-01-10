Wild-card weekend: Betting lines, odds and picks for Saturday’s NFL games

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, center, celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Chargers. (Ellen Schmidt / Associated Press)

My two favorite plays this week come from the Saturday games. The Bengals are in such an advantageous spot here against the Raiders and the line is not properly accounting for it. Las Vegas is on a short week after playing five quarters on “Sunday Night Football” plus the long travel to Ohio.

This is a dome team going outdoors in January, with temperatures expected to be around 40 degrees with possible precipitation. It is a Raiders team that just had to defend 88 total plays from the Chargers and blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, only to survive in overtime.

Aside from what happened in Week 18, the Raiders are also minus-65 in point differential. This is a gritty, gutsy football team, but also not a very good one. Cincinnati, meanwhile, had one of the most potent offenses in the NFL and takes on a Raiders team that allowed 439 points this season. The Bengals rested just about every key guy in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders had to play everybody for an extended period of time to clinch a playoff berth.

This just looks all-around bad for the Raiders and Cincinnati’s more aggressive approach late in the season gives them a better chance at covering this spread.

Pick: Bengals -6