NFL playoff picture: Breaking down each ‘super’ wild-card matchup

Good news for the Arizona Cardinals — they don’t have a playoff game at home.

The Cardinals, who have lost four of their last five games, will take any silver lining they can get. And they went 8-1 on the road this season — compared with 3-5 at home — so maybe they’re a little relieved to be heading to Los Angeles for next Monday night’s playoff game against the Rams.

The Rams, meanwhile, are looking to pick up where they left off before Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, when they were riding their first five-game winning streak since 2018.

Yes, the Rams won the NFC West, but only because the Cardinals lost at home to Seattle.

Advertisement

In an all-or-nothing showdown between AFC West rivals Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with a 35-32 overtime victory over the Chargers.

So it’s Cardinals-Rams for the third time this season, with each posting victories in the home stadium of the other.

Whereas the Rams are working recuperating running back Cam Akers back into the fold — he made his season debut Sunday after tearing his Achilles tendon before training camp — the Cardinals are hoping to have defensive lineman J.J. Watt back. Watt hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 24 against his former team, the Houston Texans. He returned to practice last week.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a chance to collect the first playoff victory of his career. The Cardinals are back in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

In what the NFL has dubbed “Super Wild Card Weekend,” each conference will stage three first-round games, with No.1 seeds Green Bay and Tennessee getting a week off to rest.

Advertisement

A look at the matchups: