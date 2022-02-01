Seven things you need to know about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 9 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

The Giants never have had a Black coach, but Flores, a Brooklyn native, was hopeful they were about to change that by choosing to bring him home. The Giants had scheduled an interview with him on Jan. 27.

But the complaint alleges that the Giants already had made their choice — Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — days before Flores’ interview, citing text messages that Belichick sent Flores, his former assistant with the Patriots.

It appears Belichick got his Brians confused and sent a text to Flores that was intended for Daboll, also a former Patriots assistant.

“Sounds like you have landed — congrats!!” Belichick said.

“Did you hear something I didn’t hear?” Flores said.

“Giants?!?!?!” Belichick said.

“I interview on Thursday. … I think I have a shot at it,” Flores said.

“Got it — I hear from Buffalo & NYG that you are their guy. Hope it works out if you want it to!” Belichick said.

“Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure,” Flores said.

“Sorry — I f—- this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB”

Flores still attended a dinner with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Jan. 26 and went through his interview with the team Jan. 27.

“Mr. Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get — an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the league commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule,” the complaint says. “The Giants would likely have gotten away with this most insidious form of discrimination if [Belichick] had not mistakenly disclosed it to Mr. Flores.”