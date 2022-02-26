Advertisement
Share
Sports

Norway’s skiing federation bars Russians from competing in its country

Three men in winter gear and masks stand arm in arm wearing Olympic medals around their necks
Russia’s Ivan Yakimushkin, from left, and Alexander Bolshunov and Norway’s Simen Hegstad on the medal stand after a men’s cross-country skiing event at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 20.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
GENEVA — 

Russian skiers are not welcome to compete in Norway because of “violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people,” the Nordic country’s ski federation said Saturday.

Norway’s call directly contradicts International Ski Federation (FIS) policy announced late Friday and comes days after the winter sport power topped the Beijing Olympics medal table with a record 16 golds. The final men’s medal ceremony in Beijing saw Russian and Norwegian cross-country skiers share the podium in the Bird’s Nest stadium.

The Norwegian plea was also made days before Kvitfjell and Oslo host World Cup races in Alpine and cross-country skiing next weekend and while the country co-hosts the junior world championships in Nordic ski disciplines.

FILE Poland's Robert Lewandowski controls the ball during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match.

Soccer

Poland and Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers

Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia gains wider support as Sweden declares it also will not play the Russians.

Advertisement

“The Norwegian Ski Federation’s message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear: We do not want your participation!” it said in a statement.

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine that began Thursday requires “international condemnation and sanctions,” the Norwegian federation said.

“Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now,” the statement said, promising to lobby the sport’s world governing body.

On Friday, FIS pulled its remaining World Cup events this season from Russia but later said Russians could continue competing.

An damaged apartment building following a rocket attack in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday.

World & Nation

Ukrainian forces fight to hold on to Kyiv amid Russian onslaught

Ukrainian forces fight fiercely to maintain control of their country’s capital against Russian troops as explosions and gunfire shake parts of the city.

“The athletes will continue to compete under their name and the country of Russia, albeit the FIS flag and FIS anthem will be used in all official capacities, including ceremonies,” the Switzerland-based ski body said.

A ban on using Russia’s flag and anthem was urged Friday by the International Olympic Committee, which also asked sports bodies to move or cancel events scheduled in Russia.

SportsWorld & Nation2022 Winter Olympics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement