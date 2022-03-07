NFL draft: Greg Cosell assesses strengths, weaknesses of top quarterbacks

1
INDIANAPOLIS — He isn’t a coach or a team scout, but Greg Cosell commands a lot of respect in NFL circles, particularly with his quarterback evaluations. Here, the senior producer for NFL Films shares a sampling of his observations on his top six quarterback prospects heading into the draft:
SAM HOWELL, North Carolina
Strengths
- Threw an excellent deep ball with both proper trajectory, touch and consistently precise ball placement.
- Gives an offense the designed QB run game and zone read game. Strong competitive runner with RB traits.
- Designed runs and second-reaction runs stood out most on tape. That was the strength of his game in 2021.
Weaknesses
- Will need to learn the NFL play-action pass game from under center. Did not throw a pass under center in 2021.
- Too often left the pocket when first read was taken away. Must develop more patience and pocket movement.
- Not a natural-timing and anticipatory thrower. Too often waited to see it before turning it loose. See it, throw it.
MATT CORRAL, Ole Miss
Strengths
- Showed good balance with firm base on his set in the pocket. Subtle movement to reset his feet when needed.
- Precise ball location in short and intermediate pass game, especially between the numbers. Confident thrower.
- Aggressive and competitive runner with physical toughness. Did not always look to go down to give himself up.
Weaknesses
- One-arm-angle thrower given tight delivery with almost no range of motion. Cannot manipulate arm angle.
- Needs to be taught much more about the concepts of NFL passing games and full field progression reads.
- Took far too many hits and shots running both by design and second reaction. That will have to change in NFL.
MALIK WILLIS, Liberty
Strengths
- Firm touch and velocity to make tough throws into tight zone windows. Threw fade ball with good ball location.
- Showed flashes of patience in the pocket and comfortable pocket movement making late-in-the-down throws.
- Overall an explosive athlete and mover who can break down the defense and make plays outside of structure.
Weaknesses
- Field vision a concern. Did not show a refined feel for elimination and isolation. Too often slow to process.
- Almost no feel for pocket movement, for managing the pocket. Much more pocket leaver than pocket mover.
- Tendency to be a beat late on basic route combinations like snag-flat and curl-flat. Waited for it to define itself.
KENNY PICKETT, Pittsburgh
Strengths
- A touch and pace thrower more than a power thrower. Increased velocity when needed but not a big arm.
- Showed understanding of safety rotation and movement to define reads and throws. Decisive and aggressive.
- Worked all three levels of the defense with the different drop timing and progression reads demanded at each one.
Weaknesses
- Hand size and arm strength will be debated. Small hands and does not have a live loose arm — how important?
- At times could be a little sloppy with his drop and set not planting with a firm base. Not ready to throw the ball.
- Too many snaps in which he broke the pocket early overreactive to “pressure.” Left clean throws on the field.
DESMOND RIDDER, Cincinnati
Strengths
- Easy thrower with live, loose arm that generated velocity without much effort. Drove the ball when needed.
- Willingness to make stick throws into tight windows versus man and zone with an aggressive throwing mindset.
- Made reads and throws versus disguise and late movement defenses/coverages. No sense of confusion.
Weaknesses
- Little bit of an elongated delivery at times. A lot of motion in his delivery which can negatively impact accuracy.
- Tendency at times to drop his arm angle just a little bit and that caused the ball to sail resulting in high throws.
- Tendency when he felt pressure to rush his mechanics and lose upper body-lower body sync and coordination.
CARSON STRONG, Nevada
Strengths
- The arm strength to throw from the far hash to the opposite sideline which is a long throw in college football.
- Showed the arc/trajectory and touch and precise ball placement to make fade throws down the sideline.
- There were snaps in which he showed effective movement to navigate the pocket and find space to deliver.
Weaknesses
- Tendency to lock his front leg on his delivery which resulted in pulling away from throws and losing velocity.
- Feet could be a little clunky and slow in the pocket. At times not efficient late-in-the-down in the pocket.
There will be definite questions about his ability to function effectively in muddied pockets. A major concern.
