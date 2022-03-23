March Madness bets bets: Sweet 16 picks against the spread

Burke: The Bulldogs dodged a bullet in the second-round win over Memphis. Gonzaga drew a top-20 caliber team with a ton of upside and did enough to survive with an efficient performance on offense and just enough on defense. It was the second-highest points per possession allowed by Gonzaga’s defense this season, but Memphis was only four for 19 from three-point range – and that was the difference in the game.

Even though Arkansas is a higher seed, Memphis was a better team and the Bulldogs match up far better with the Razorbacks. Arkansas is a bottom-50 offense from deep, which should limit any upset potential. Overall, Arkansas is a poor shooting team that ranks 240th in eFG% offense against Division I teams. Against a Gonzaga defense that leads the nation in eFG% against, it’s hard to see how the Razorbacks score enough to keep pace in this game.

The Arkansas defense rates well by the adjusted metrics by virtue of being in the SEC, but we’ve seen everybody from that conference struggle in this tournament, including the Razorbacks, who had problems defending Vermont and scoring against New Mexico State.

It’s a big number, but the Bulldogs offense will be overwhelming in this game. Furthermore, they get to stay on the West Coast and play in San Francisco, so they have a location advantage once again.