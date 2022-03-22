March Madness Sweet 16 picks: J. Brady McCollough’s prediction for every game

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) and forward Drew Timme (2) celebrate with teammates after beating Memphis in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. (Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Thursday, 4:09 p.m.

TV: CBS

Line: Gonzaga by 8.5

Pick: The Bulldogs took Memphis’ best shot and came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 82-78. The Razorbacks didn’t have to beat a single-digit seed to make it this far, and they don’t have the next-level athleticism like Memphis that challenged the Zags.

Gonzaga 88, Arkansas 70

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

Thursday, 4:29 p.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Villanova by 5

Pick: The Wolverines were ranked No. 6 in the preseason and it took all year for them to play at that level. They’re dangerous now that they can play with an underdog mentality. Center Hunter Dickinson will need to be dominant against the Wildcats if Michigan is going to avenge its loss to Villanova in the 2018 national championship game — also played in San Antonio. Villanova ultimately is too experienced and won’t beat itself.

Villanova 68, Michigan 65

Duke forward Paolo Banchero gestures after hitting a three-pointer against Michigan State on Sunday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Thursday, 6:39 p.m.

TV: CBS

Line: Texas Tech by 1.

Pick: Coach K’s talented underclassmen had to grow up fast to get past Michigan State in the second round. Now they’ll have to face an even greater test of their toughness in Texas Tech’s top-rated defense (according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency metrics). The Red Raiders have the bodies to frustrate Duke stud Paolo Banchero. This year, Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor will get to the Elite Eight.

Texas Tech 71, Duke 67

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

Thursday, 6:59 p.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Arizona by 2.

Pick: Houston looked good this weekend defending its trip to the Final Four and will aim to muddy up the Riverwalk to stall the Wildcats’ propensity for high flying. But Arizona will have the best two players on the floor in guard Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko, who got their scare out of the way in escaping Texas Christian in overtime Sunday.

Arizona 65, Houston 55

