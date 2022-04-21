Live NFL reporters mock draft: How to follow and participate

It’s NFL draft week and that means a countless variety of NFL mock drafts bombarding fans clamoring for insights from their favorite football Nostradamuses.

Everyone seems to have their favorite draft prognosticator. National draft analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah (what’s Mike Mayock up to these days?) get plenty of TV time in the days ahead of the draft, but what about the reporters who show up day in and day out to the team facilities?

The beat reporters know the teams better than anyone. They talk to the coaches, the players and front-office personnel regularly. They’ve attended all the games and have intimate knowledge of each team’s strengths and weaknesses.

On Monday, reporters covering every team will be putting their expertise to the test when they make their picks in The Times’ NFL reporters mock draft. Here’s how you can follow along as reporters make their selections in real time:

NFL reporters mock draft

Start time: 10 a.m. PDT Monday, April 25

Where: Go to latimes.com/sports

Participate and follow along: Los Angeles Times veteran football writer Sam Farmer will be posting each pick on Twitter during the live draft, which begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock at 10 a.m. PDT. Be sure to follow Farmer on Twitter for the latest updates during the draft.

