Title IX 50th anniversary: The impact on women and sports

Title IX, the law that mandated equal access to activities for girls and women at federally funded schools, celebrates its 50th anniversary on Thursday, June 23.

The Women’s Sports Foundation states girls have enjoyed 3 million more sport opportunities since Title IX was passed, but they still have 1 million fewer chances to play competitive sports than boys.

Here’s a look at the changes women are spearheading in sports in the years since the passing of Title IX.