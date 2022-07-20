Photos: Baseball’s best shine on MLB All-Star Game red carpet

Major League Baseball players normally strut their skills on the field, but on Tuesday they got the chance to strut their fashion sense during a red-carpet walk at L.A. Live ahead of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Tony Gonsolin took part in festivities. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani also showcased some serious threads during the event.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best images from the runway of MLB All-Stars.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts arrives with his family at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani arrives at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, arrives with guest at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole arrives with his family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin arrives at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Joc Pederson arrives with his family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and guest arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman arrives with his family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr., center, arrives with his and family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. arrives with a guest to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. arrives at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show. (Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

