Photos: Baseball’s best shine on MLB All-Star Game red carpet

New York Mets standout Starling Marte and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
New York Mets standout Starling Marte and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
By Times Photography Wire Services
Major League Baseball players normally strut their skills on the field, but on Tuesday they got the chance to strut their fashion sense during a red-carpet walk at L.A. Live ahead of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Tony Gonsolin took part in festivities. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani also showcased some serious threads during the event.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best images from the runway of MLB All-Stars.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts arrives with his family at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani arrives at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, arrives with guest at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole arrives with his family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin arrives at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Joc Pederson arrives with his family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and guest arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman arrives with his family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr., center, arrives with his and family at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. arrives with a guest to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton and family arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. arrives at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts arrives with his wife at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

