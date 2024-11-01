Advertisement
Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers celebrate World Series win with massive parade, Dodger Stadium event

Fans line the streets as the World Series-winning Dodgers ride on buses in a victory parade
Los Angeles Dodgers Kiki Hernandez, left, and Anthony Banda, both without shirts in the foreground, join fellow teammates, family and Dodgers personnel to celebrate their World Series win in a parade along 5th Street in downtown L.A.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Genaro Molina  and Contributing images by Ryan Sun and Carlin Stiehl
Friday’s parade celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series championship brought an estimated 225,000 people to downtown Los Angeles, with fans lining the route early. The parade started at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ended near Fifth and Figueroa streets. Members of the Dodgers were transported atop double-decker buses through the parade route before heading over to a celebration at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw holds the World Series trophy over his head
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A man with a Dodger blue mohawk painted with the team logo
(Ryan Sun / For The Times)

Robert Rocha, of Echo Park, shows off his Dodger blue mohawk.

Dodger outfielder Teoscar Hernandez waves a flag at the celebration at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger fans in blue team gear wait for the victory parade to start Friday in downtown L.A.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bobby Trahan of Hollywood waits front and center for the parade to start.

A fan sits atop a traffic light on the corner of 1st Street and Grand Avenue
(Ryan Sun / For The Times)

A fan in the crowd holds up a wrestling-style championship belt at City Hall.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

People walk over the 101 freeway after a parade celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win.
(Ryan Sun / For The Times)

A fan sits on a man's shoulders in the crowd
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mariachi singer Julian Torres in a Dodger blue sombrero
Mariachi singer Julian Torres waits outside L.A. City Hall for the Dodgers’ victory parade to start.
LAPD officers gather on the parade route for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Alberto Valenzuela of Huntington Park wears a handmade World Series trophy hat.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

At Dodger Stadium, a child crawls on the pitcher's mound.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Mamiko Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani's wife, carries their dog, Decoy, at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

