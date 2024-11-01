Photos: Dodgers celebrate World Series win with massive parade, Dodger Stadium event

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Friday’s parade celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series championship brought an estimated 225,000 people to downtown Los Angeles, with fans lining the route early. The parade started at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ended near Fifth and Figueroa streets. Members of the Dodgers were transported atop double-decker buses through the parade route before heading over to a celebration at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds the World Series trophy.
Robert Rocha, of Echo Park, shows off his Dodger blue mohawk.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez waves a flag during the celebration.
Bobby Trahan of Hollywood waits front and center for the parade to start.
A fan sits atop a traffic light on the corner of 1st Street and Grand.
A fan holds up his belt at City Hall before the parade.
People walk over the 101 Freeway after the victory parade.
Fans wait at City Hall before the parade.
Mariachi singer Julian Torres waits outside L.A. City Hall.
LAPD officers gather on the parade route.
Alberto Valenzuela wears his handmade World Series trophy hat.
A child crawls on the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium.
Mamiko Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani’s wife, carries the couple’s dog, Decoy.
