Angels can’t keep pace with Mariners in doubleheader opener loss

Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 2-1 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

France’s homer came with two outs against starter Jaime Barria (1-2) and erased a one-run lead that came from Mickey Moniak’s second-inning RBI single.

The go-ahead blast came one day after France hit a tying single in the ninth during a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Angels. France has 14 homers on the season.

Barria, making his first start of the season, went 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.

Advertisement

He was pulled in favor of right-hander Mike Mayers after loading the bases with back to back walks in the fifth. Mayers retired Eugenio Suarez on a pop-out to end the threat.

Kirby (3-3) pitched well after a bumpy second inning, allowing six hits, one earned run and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Erik Swanson pitched the ninth for his third save.