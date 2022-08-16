Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium sets WWE ticket sales record

Wrestlemania 39 is coming to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next year, and it appears a lot of people are interested in attending.

Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of tickets going on sale Friday, more than any event in WWE history.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many Wrestlemania tickets that fast,” WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque, better known to fans as Triple H, said. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sellouts with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

The caveat to the above is that most years, Wrestlemania took place on one night. It became a two-night event in 2020.

WrestleMania 39 will be taking place April 1 and 2 in 2023. About 80% of available tickets have been sold for the event, even though no matches have been announced yet and won’t be for several months.