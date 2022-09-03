College football: Michigan routs Colorado State; N.C. State avoids upset

Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.

McNamara started one-of-five passing and finished nine of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and completing all four of his passes for 30 yards.

With McNamara under center, the Wolverines stalled at the Rams’ 13, 8 and 16 before settling for field goals in the first half that ended with them ahead 23-0.

Michigan’s defense, which had seven sacks and an interception, contributed to the flurry of scores with a 45-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery early in the third.

The Rams avoided getting shutout midway through the fourth quarter when Clay Millen lofted a 34-yard pass that Tory Horton caught in the end zone to make it 44-7.

Millen, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-20 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception.