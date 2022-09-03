College football: Michigan routs Colorado State; N.C. State avoids upset

1
Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.
McNamara started one-of-five passing and finished nine of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and completing all four of his passes for 30 yards.
With McNamara under center, the Wolverines stalled at the Rams’ 13, 8 and 16 before settling for field goals in the first half that ended with them ahead 23-0.
Michigan’s defense, which had seven sacks and an interception, contributed to the flurry of scores with a 45-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery early in the third.
The Rams avoided getting shutout midway through the fourth quarter when Clay Millen lofted a 34-yard pass that Tory Horton caught in the end zone to make it 44-7.
Millen, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-20 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
2
East Carolina rally falls short
No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 in Greenville, N.C., after the Pirates missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with five seconds left.
The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run.
Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.
The Wolfpack (1-0) celebrated the miss, with Shyheim Battle emphatically waving that the kick was no good while coach Dave Doeren pumped his right fist.
Still, the moment appeared to be more about relief than jubilation for a team that had a long list of troubles in its latest bumpy trip to Greenville.
This time, at least, it all came in a win.
3
Mora gets first win
Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 in East Hartford, Conn., for coach Jim Mora’s first victory with the Huskies.
In last week’s 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman Turner came in after just 10 offensive plays after Ta’Quan Roberson left with a knee injury. Turner’s first pass resulted in an interception.
Things were difference against CCSU. Carter, who rushed for a career-high 190 yards last week, led the way on the ground as UConn (1-1) rushed for 274 yards and held CCSU to 242 total yards.
4
Rutgers wins in OT
Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play, lifting Rutgers to a 22-21 comeback victory over Boston College in Boston in the schools’ season openers. Rutgers had lost the last 11 meetings against Boston College.
Phil Jurkovec threw two of his three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers as BC opened a 21-12 lead midway through the third quarter before the Scarlet Knights rallied.
Aron Cruickshank had a 26-yard TD run and Kyle Monangai a one-yarder for Rutgers.
5
In other games
Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State in Iowa City. … Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes and FCS-member Delaware beat Navy 14-7 in Annapolis, Md., to give Ryan Carty a win in his debut as the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ coach. … Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both schools in Charlottesville, Va.
