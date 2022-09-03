UCLA vs. Bowling Green: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Love, wrath and mind games: Meet the man tasked with fixing UCLA’s defense

UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern stands on the field during a practice session. (Sam Lazarus / UCLA Athletics)

Bill McGovern’s top defender looked slightly deranged, with his eye black smeared like a WWF wrestler.

He would pace the sideline before every game. He would stare across the field at the player he wanted to destroy.

The menace on his face was unmistakable.

“That was my thing,” Mark Herzlich recalled this week, more than a decade after the linebacker terrorized quarterbacks and running backs alike under McGovern at Boston College. “It’s weird and a little sadistic but Bill was like, ‘Hey, this is what gets Mark jacked up.’”

Pulling his star aside before the 2008 season opener, McGovern delivered an even bigger jolt.

