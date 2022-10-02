Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone.

On fourth-and-2, Lamar Jackson had to scramble, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining.

Advertisement

From there, Allen calmly guided Buffalo (3-1) into field goal range, capping his team’s comeback from a 20-3 deficit late in the second quarter.

Chargers Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler lead Chargers to victory over Texans The Chargers held on for a 34-24 victory at Houston on Sunday. Justin Herbert finished with 340 yards and two touchdowns while Austin Ekeler scored three times.

Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

J.K. Dobbins scored two early touchdowns for the Ravens, but they allowed a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 20-10.

Advertisement

Buffalo controlled the third quarter and tied it on Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run.