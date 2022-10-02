Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, start time, odds and analysis

Chargers vs. Texans: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

The Chargers and Rams have big games in very different ways in Week 4. The Chargers absolutely need to get back to .500 by beating the winless Texans. Here’s a look at how to approach the game from a betting perspective.

Chargers (-5, 44) at Houston Texans

Brandon Staley’s decision to let his injured quarterback play in the fourth quarter of a blowout has been a big enough story to distract people from how bad the defense played against the Jaguars. Justin Herbert certainly wasn’t great, going 25 of 45 for 297 yards with a touchdown and a pick, but the Chargers allowed 413 yards of total offense to Trevor Lawrence and the Jags. The final score should have been even worse, but the Jaguars settled for three short field goals in the second quarter.

Herbert’s injury and unnecessary usage deflected some of the blame by becoming an incendiary talking point, but the reality is that the MVP candidate doesn’t play defense. The Chargers have not gotten consistent pressure on the quarterback and that task becomes even harder with Joey Bosa on injured reserve. Star cornerback J.C. Jackson has been on the injury report most of the season, as opposing QBs have completed two-thirds of their passes. Los Angeles hasn’t forced a turnover in the last two games and has allowed 65 points to the Chiefs and Jaguars.

Read more >>>