Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, start time, odds and analysis

Chargers reveal how they blew it trying to protect injured quarterback Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert and his fractured rib cartilage absolutely personified the NFL’s long-standing designation of “questionable” Sunday.
The cloudiness around Herbert’s status was so pronounced that — even after the quarterback started against Jacksonville — the uncertainty leaked into the game, impacting the Chargers’ play calling.
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi admitted Thursday he might have erred in trying to protect Herbert.
“I probably made it a little murkier than it needed to be,” Lombardi said. “I think he was truly a game-time decision. Pregame he’s like, ‘Look, I’m good. So don’t worry about it.’
Chargers vs. Houston Texans matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Chargers (1-2) and the Houston Texans (0-2-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PDT on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be shown on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball: For an offense that features Pro Bowl players and fantasy favorites aplenty, a rookie sixth-round draft pick will be one of the primary focuses Sunday. Jamaree Salyer is set to make his first NFL start, at left tackle in place of the injured Rashawn Slater. Salyer will be responsible for helping protect Justin Herbert and his fractured rib cartilage as well as providing some much-needed space for the running backs.
Chargers vs. Texans: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Chargers and Rams have big games in very different ways in Week 4. The Chargers absolutely need to get back to .500 by beating the winless Texans. Here’s a look at how to approach the game from a betting perspective.
Chargers (-5, 44) at Houston Texans
Brandon Staley’s decision to let his injured quarterback play in the fourth quarter of a blowout has been a big enough story to distract people from how bad the defense played against the Jaguars. Justin Herbert certainly wasn’t great, going 25 of 45 for 297 yards with a touchdown and a pick, but the Chargers allowed 413 yards of total offense to Trevor Lawrence and the Jags. The final score should have been even worse, but the Jaguars settled for three short field goals in the second quarter.
Herbert’s injury and unnecessary usage deflected some of the blame by becoming an incendiary talking point, but the reality is that the MVP candidate doesn’t play defense. The Chargers have not gotten consistent pressure on the quarterback and that task becomes even harder with Joey Bosa on injured reserve. Star cornerback J.C. Jackson has been on the injury report most of the season, as opposing QBs have completed two-thirds of their passes. Los Angeles hasn’t forced a turnover in the last two games and has allowed 65 points to the Chiefs and Jaguars.