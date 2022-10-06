College football Week 6: The six best games to watch and stream Saturday

Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan throws against Oklahoma on Oct. 1. (Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

In this Big 12 encounter, the Horned Frogs bring the best offense in the country (8.33 yards per play directed by quarterback Max Duggan) to Lawrence, Kan., where the Jayhawks are off to their best start since 2009. And it is only the second time in 14 years that Kansas is 2-0 in conference play. Last week, Kansas escaped with a 14-11 win over Iowa State when the Cyclones missed a field goal that would have tied the score. Texas Christian is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. FS1, Fox Sports app