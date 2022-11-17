Comic: All the Argentina World Cups I remember

Growing up in Argentina, the World Cup became an important event when every four years friends and family would get together and share passionate moments of joy and suffering. There, the tournament becomes some kind of weird national holiday.

Even though I’m not a devoted football follower, I love the occasions that bring us together and the memories we create along the way. As a person who loves fantasy and nostalgia, I find joy in the unforgettable songs, distinctive memorabilia and weird souvenirs every World Cup leaves behind.

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Advertisement

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Advertisement

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Pepita Sandwich is an Argentinian cartoonist, illustrator and author living in New York City. She has two published books, “Diario de Supervivencia” (2016) and “Las Mujeres Mueven Montañas” (2019), and is working on her third nonfiction graphic novel. She creates relatable visual essays and poetic comics for media outlets and brands.

