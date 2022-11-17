Advertisement
Share
Sports

Comic: All the Argentina World Cups I remember

An illustration collage of a family with Argentina flag, soccer balls and World Cup trophy
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times )
By Pepita Sandwitch
Share
1

Growing up in Argentina, the World Cup became an important event when every four years friends and family would get together and share passionate moments of joy and suffering. There, the tournament becomes some kind of weird national holiday.

Even though I’m not a devoted football follower, I love the occasions that bring us together and the memories we create along the way. As a person who loves fantasy and nostalgia, I find joy in the unforgettable songs, distinctive memorabilia and weird souvenirs every World Cup leaves behind.

Argentina is big in Futbol and every four years the country gets together to enjoy and suffer.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Advertisement

In 1990 I was still a baby, but I remember all the lyrics of the Italy 90 world cup theme song.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

My first watch was a world cup USA 94 mcdonald's wristwatch
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

My brother complete the whole France 98 trading card sticker album
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

I fell in love with the Korea Japan 2002 world cup mascots
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

In 2006, I can still remember the taste of my tears when we lost during penalties and we had to go back to class.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Advertisement

I still remember the sound of vuvuzelas and shakira's waka waka from south africa 2010
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

As soon as I saw messi crying when we lost to gemany at the 2014 world cup, I started sobbing again.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

During Russia 2018, we drove to montreal and watched all the games in canadian sports bards where nobody seemed to care.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Im loving in new york now and I don't know what's going to happen. I'll be creating some memories that will last forever.
(Pepita Sandwich / For The Times)

Pepita Sandwich is an Argentinian cartoonist, illustrator and author living in New York City. She has two published books, “Diario de Supervivencia” (2016) and “Las Mujeres Mueven Montañas” (2019), and is working on her third nonfiction graphic novel. She creates relatable visual essays and poetic comics for media outlets and brands.

Share
Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement