Letters to Sports: They need to turn it down at Dodger Stadium

As someone who has permanent ringing in the ears (tinnitus) as a result of hearing damage from concerts, I must take exception to how loud the music is played at sporting events these days. Despite quotes from Dodger players and executives stating how “great” the loudness at Dodger Stadium is, they are putting the paying customers and employees at risk for hearing loss with the excessive volume. Entertaining the fans is one thing, assaulting the delicate instrument that is our ears is quite another. I’m sure they could turn it down to safer decibel levels and everyone will still have a good time.
Mark Furcick
San Pedro
Dodger Stadium hosts a Military Appreciation Night, a Salvadoran Heritage Night, and a Guatemalan Heritage Night. But we will never see an Autism Spectrum Night. The ear-shattering sound system would cause fans to run from the stadium screaming in pain and terror.
I suffer from a condition called hyperacusis, where loud noises can cause ear pain lasting for days or even weeks. It’s rare in the general population, but more common among autistic people. I love baseball, and used to love going to Dodger Stadium from the year it opened until 20-something years ago. But now I’d have to wear industrial-strength ear protection.
Russell Stone
Westchester
I used to like bleacher seats but won’t sit there again — way too loud right under the sound system.
Bob Wieting
Simi Valley
Sure it’s “entertainment.” Sure the players like the enthusiasm. But there are seats located beneath or near speakers that are simply painful to the ears.
Richard Melniker
Los Angeles
Thanks for the excellent article on loud music at Dodger Stadium, which reminded me of how annoying it was to watch UCLA basketball at Pauley Pavilion last season. Constant painfully loud rap and techno-music, measured at 90 decibels, which according to OSHA, can cause hearing damage from two hours of exposure. As an older alum, I would prefer to hear just the sound of the band playing and the cheers from the crowd.
Tony DeRiggi
Sacramento
What genius decided to use position players to pitch in the ninth inning when the team was either way ahead or way behind in a game? It’s embarrassing to see lousy pitching, bases loaded, and hitters scoring. Use a regular bullpen pitcher, and spare us, your fans, from flinching.
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Considering his recent outings and record, you’d have to say Clayton Kershaw is now the Dodgers’ staff ace. Great story for him, maybe even worthy of comeback player of the year, if he keeps it up. Also more than a bit ironic, given the big money paid to the Dodgers’ underwhelming three free agent starters. Kershaw might be barely hitting 90 mph on the radar gun, but he’s pitching effectively, and more important, taking his turn in the rotation — which is a noteworthy achievement on this staff.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
Ever since he got his vision corrected in April, Max Muncy has been on a hitting tear! Which has me wondering … when can we expect a bobblehead night for his ophthalmologist?
Nick Rose
Newport Coast
Memo to the Los Angeles Dodgers:
Find out who Max Muncy’s eye doctor is and send the rest of the team to him.
Ira M. Friedman
Beverly Hills
Congratulations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for winning the NBA title. One thing I noticed about this very young team is how mature and classy they are. They don’t make ridiculous gestures like some of the old veteran superstars i.e. “Night Night,” “Ice in the Veins,” etc. I hope you veterans can learn something from these young champions.
Paul Kawaguchi
Rosemead
