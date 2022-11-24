College football: The six best games to watch and stream Saturday

Michigan running back Blake Corum carries the ball against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Nov. 19. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

To say there is a lot at stake in this game at Ohio Stadium is an understatement — the winner clinches the Big Ten East Division title, a trip to the conference championship in Indianapolis and most likely a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Game, as it is called, will also feature two Heisman Trophy candidates — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum. Corum injured his knee during the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois last week, but he is expected to play in what will be Michigan’s first visit to Columbus, Ohio, since 2018. Ohio State is favored by 7 1/2 points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app.