Photos | Tiger Woods competes at the Genesis Invitational

Fans hold up smartphones to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods as he tees off during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
Fans hold up smartphones to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods as he tees off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday in Pacific Palisades. He finished at 2-under par.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
Tiger Woods, playing his first competitive round in a non-major in 844 days, shot a two-under-par 69 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday in Pacific Palisades.

Woods ended the day with three consecutive birdies to finish tied 27th in the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods hits out of the green side bunker on the 10th hole during the first round.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 7th hole during the first round.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd after a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

