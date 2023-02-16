Photos | Tiger Woods competes at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods, playing his first competitive round in a non-major in 844 days, shot a two-under-par 69 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday in Pacific Palisades.

Woods ended the day with three consecutive birdies to finish tied 27th in the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods hits out of the green side bunker on the 10th hole during the first round. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 7th hole during the first round. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)