Photos | Tiger Woods competes at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods, playing his first competitive round in a non-major in 844 days, shot a two-under-par 69 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Thursday in Pacific Palisades.
Woods ended the day with three consecutive birdies to finish tied 27th in the leaderboard.
