Tiger Woods’ son Charlie beats some top-ranked U.S. junior golfers for first AJGA win

Charlie Woods has taken a big first step out of his father’s immense shadow in the golfing world.

The 16-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods made a huge statement this week by winning the American Junior Golf Assn.’s Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. He shot a 15-under-par 201 (70-65-66) to finish three shots ahead of a trio of players tied for second place.

“Being able to say to myself that I’ve won in an absolutely amazing event and to say I performed under some high, high pressure situations is just huge going forward,” Charlie Woods said, “because I haven’t been able to say that I have done that. And now that I can, it is just a big thing for my mental game going forward.”

Woods is currently ranked as the No. 609 boys junior player in the United States. He is expected to move into the top 20 next week, after topping a 71-player field that featured four golfers who currently rank in the AJGA’s top five. That includes top-ranked Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., who finished six shots behind Woods and in seventh place with a nine-under 207.

Playing in his first AJGA invitational, Woods finished the event with 26 birdies — the most ever at an AJGA Invitational, based on information available to the organization — and one eagle. He was tied for 14th place after Monday’s opening round but had pulled into a tie for second going into Wednesday’s final round.

“I didn’t look at the leaderboard once today,” said Woods, who gained fully exempt AJGA status with his victory.

A sophomore at Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., Woods finished tied for 25th at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley (a tournament that counts toward the AJGA rankings but is not an AJGA-sanctioned event) in March.

He and his father have competed in the parent-child PNC Championship every December since 2020. They finished as runners-up in 2021 and 2024, with Charlie Woods notching his first hole-in-one at the most recent event.