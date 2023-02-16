NBA All-Star weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

Lakers star LeBron James drives on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield during a game on Feb. 2. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Four years ago the NBA decided to have the leading vote-getters in the East and West draft teams from the pools of starters and reserves. LeBron James is 3-0 as a captain and will lead Team LeBron against Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) for the third consecutive year. Kevin Durant was a captain in 2020.

This year’s twist? Instead of drafting their teams a week ahead of time, James and Antetokounmpo will make their picks on the court an hour before tipoff. Denver’s Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron while Boston’s Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis.

Starting in 2020, the All-Star Game format changed with the game’s winner being determined by reaching a target score, which is the leading team’s overall total after three quarters plus 24 points in honor of Kobe Bryant’s jersey number. The first three quarters will be timed (with the score resetting after each) and is a mini-game with the winner claiming a larger portion of money awarded to the captains’ community-based programs of choice: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Utah (Team LeBron) and Raise the Future (Team Giannis).