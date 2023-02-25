Letters to Sports: Russell Westbrook will help Clippers, unless he doesn’t

If I were Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, I would tell Russell Westbrook not to shoot threes, unless the clock is running down, since his three-point shooting is practically the worst in the NBA. Also, whenever Russ makes a stupid pass, I would sit him down. Otherwise, the energy Russ brings to the floor will definitely help the Clippers.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

The pseudo king treated Westbrook like a worthless pawn, so let’s hope Russell plays exceptionally well and shows the hoop world that the king is the worst GM in Lakers history.

Shame on queen Jeanie for even listening to James. Thank you, Paul George.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

To the Clipper braintrust: When this goes south as it inevitably will, don’t say you weren’t warned.

Thomas Filip

Moorpark

What a surprise. Bill Plaschke claims the Clippers are making the same mistakes as the Lakers did. The Clippers only gave up some Steve Ballmer spare change to take a chance on a veteran point guard who goes to the basket, their only needs other than some health. Russ isn’t going to fill the stat sheet or be a defensive stopper, but he can help raise the first Clippers’ banner.

Bruce Galler

Palmdale

Westbrook could be a big help to the Clippers if he has a clearly defined role as facilitator and a clearly defined clause in his contract: You will be fined $10,000 every time you take a three-point shot.

Ron Ovadia

Irvine

As a Clippers fan, I admit to having concerns about their acquiring Russell Westbrook. Then Bill Plaschke wrote a column suggesting the move would be a disaster for the team. Since Bill’s successful prediction rate comes in at about 8%, I Immediately felt better.

Bert Bergen

La Cañada

For Clippers fans, the week’s most terrifying statement came from head coach Tyronn Lue. “We want Russ to be Russ.”

Hugh K. Malay

Oxnard