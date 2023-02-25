Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Russell Westbrook will help Clippers, unless he doesn’t

Russell Westbrook scores on a layup in his Clippers debut Friday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Share
1

If I were Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, I would tell Russell Westbrook not to shoot threes, unless the clock is running down, since his three-point shooting is practically the worst in the NBA. Also, whenever Russ makes a stupid pass, I would sit him down. Otherwise, the energy Russ brings to the floor will definitely help the Clippers.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

::

Advertisement

The pseudo king treated Westbrook like a worthless pawn, so let’s hope Russell plays exceptionally well and shows the hoop world that the king is the worst GM in Lakers history.

Shame on queen Jeanie for even listening to James. Thank you, Paul George.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

::

To the Clipper braintrust: When this goes south as it inevitably will, don’t say you weren’t warned.

Advertisement

Thomas Filip
Moorpark

::

What a surprise. Bill Plaschke claims the Clippers are making the same mistakes as the Lakers did. The Clippers only gave up some Steve Ballmer spare change to take a chance on a veteran point guard who goes to the basket, their only needs other than some health. Russ isn’t going to fill the stat sheet or be a defensive stopper, but he can help raise the first Clippers’ banner.

Bruce Galler
Palmdale

::

Advertisement

Westbrook could be a big help to the Clippers if he has a clearly defined role as facilitator and a clearly defined clause in his contract: You will be fined $10,000 every time you take a three-point shot.

Ron Ovadia
Irvine

::

As a Clippers fan, I admit to having concerns about their acquiring Russell Westbrook. Then Bill Plaschke wrote a column suggesting the move would be a disaster for the team. Since Bill’s successful prediction rate comes in at about 8%, I Immediately felt better.

Bert Bergen
La Cañada

Advertisement

::

For Clippers fans, the week’s most terrifying statement came from head coach Tyronn Lue. “We want Russ to be Russ.”

Hugh K. Malay
Oxnard

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2022: Russell Westbrook during Lakers Media Day.

Clippers

Plaschke: In signing Russell Westbrook, Clippers foolishly mirror the Lakers’ mistake

The Clippers’ decision to sign Russell Westbrook is really dumb. Apparently they didn’t see all the bricks and problems he had playing for the Lakers.

2

All-Star slide

The NBA All-Star Game has evolved into a pure and unapologetic offensive skills exhibition, and yes, I find that offensive, and actually an insult to the game.

Advertisement

Andrew Sacks
Riverside

::

I enjoyed the NBA All-Star Game, seriously! The incredible shooting accuracy is something to appreciate, and the athleticism and creativity (despite no defense) was great to watch too. It’s nonsensical to expect or demand a competitive game from these valuable, fragile multimillion-dollar entities in the middle of a competitive season. Let’s quit whining and enjoy the “spectacle” for what it is.

Brad Kearns
Stateline, Nev.

Team LeBron forward Paul George (13) dunks during the first half of the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

Sports

Commentary: NBA has a problem: The All-Star Game is not much of a game

The NBA All-Star Game, for all its fanfare and pageantry, was a letdown with no defense or intensity leading to uncontested dunks and long-range shots.

Advertisement

3

What does Freddie need to prove?

So Dylan Hernández finally tries to write a nice column about Freddie Freeman, doing a good job showing why the fans and his teammates fell in love with him so quickly last season, and he has to end it with a classless dig? “As far as Lux’s evaluation of him as a human being, I’ll have to see him in more character-revealing moments with the team before I’m entirely convinced”? Does Freeman have any scandals or questionable actions in his long career? Has he had any spats with his teammates that bring into question his character? No. Hernández is the one with the questionable character. And stop subjecting the readers of this fine newspaper to his bitterness and dime store psychiatry.

Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena

Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Heyward, left, Max Muncy, center, and Freddie Freeman walk to the practice fields prior to spring training baseball workouts for Dodgers players in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dodgers

Hernández: Freddie Freeman feels more settled. What that could mean for the Dodgers in 2023

With Freddie Freeman a year more comfortable, the Dodgers are hoping he can take on a leadership role this season while staying consistent on the field.

4

Don’t ask me about my business

I can imagine fans will be outraged that the Dodgers have hired a key figure from the 2018 Red Sox staff who technically cheated to help defeat them in that year’s World Series. But they should keep in mind the words of that legendary baseball executive Michael Corleone, “It’s not personal. It’s business.”

Evan Puziss
Mar Vista

Lowell Spinners catcher J.T. Watkins poses for a photo prior to a game versus the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Dodgers

Hernández: A Red Sox employee was suspended for sign-stealing role. Now he works for the Dodgers

J.T. Watkins, a video coordinator suspended by MLB for his part in the Red Sox sign-stealing scandal, will help the Dodgers form game plans for hitting.

Advertisement

5

Shouldn’t Alabama hold him out?

Let me get this straight: UCLA basketball players Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and Li'Angelo Ball stole sunglasses in China and were suspended for a season while Alabama star Brandon Miller supplied the gun used in a murder and he won’t miss a game. It makes no sense. Would he have been suspended if Alabama was in last place or if Miller was a walk-on? Embarrassing and illogical.

J Marc Rosen
Kaneohe, Hawaii

6

Someone call Jack

In his reporting of the Genesis Invitational, Steve Henson remarked that Tiger Woods “is considered the greatest golfer of all time,” which leads one to wonder if Henson is familiar with the most accomplished career of Jack Nicklaus.

During the 24-year period in which he prevailed, Nicklaus not only won 18 majors, but also had to contend with the likes of Gary Player (nine majors), Tom Watson (eight majors), Arnold Palmer (seven majors) and Lee Trevino (six majors).

In contrast, Tiger Woods has won 15 majors during his career, but also only had to contend with one other multiple major winner in Phil Mickelson, with six.

Advertisement

And since the winning of majors is the measure of greatness in pro golf, Nicklaus still reigns as the greatest golfer of all time, with Woods being a close second.

Jim Redhead
San Diego

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19, 2023: Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd after winning the Genesis Invitational.

Sports

Jon Rahm’s strong start to 2023 continues with Genesis Invitational triumph

Jon Rahm enhanced his status as the PGA Tour’s best player by holding off Max Homa to win the Genesis Invitational even as the gallery focused on Tiger Woods.

7

Where’s the coverage?

Again The Times Sports editors have relegated track and field to nonexistence. A world record in the shot put was set by an American Olympic champion as was a variety of American records at the USATAF Championships in Albuquerque the same day. The Times article from last summer, in brief, laid out how the sport needs the recognition of the media to help build back its popularity. I have no delusion that track and field will ever be on the same level as the NFL or NBA. But with a little help from The Times and others maybe it will someday be on the same level as the X Games. Here’s hoping.

Frank Rock
Santa Clarita

Advertisement

::

Today’s paper had a lengthy article about a couple of high school girls’ basketball teams but continue to ignore the remarkable feats of the No. 1 unbeaten softball team in the country — UCLA. They blew out Florida, the No. 3 team yesterday 10-0 in five innings, but it wasn’t even worth a one-line mention in the Day in Sports column. What gives?

Phil Colburn
Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

SportsClippersLakers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement