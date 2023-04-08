Letters to Sports: All hail the pitch clock for saving MLB games

I must object to Dylan Hernández’s characterization of Anthony Rendon in his April 1 column.

While Rendon certainly deserves to be criticized — and disciplined — for grabbing and taking a swipe at a fan in Oakland who taunted him, Hernández goes beyond criticizing his actions, launching an apparent hatchet job and approaching the realm of character assassination, much as he did with Freddie Freeman last year.

He even goes so far as to imply that Rendon going hitless and leaving four men on base is the result of some deep-seated character flaw, instead of simply a rough night at the plate.

Hernández is entitled to report a story and give his opinions as he sees fit, but I think psychological evaluations are a little beyond his expertise. The L.A. Times should be above this sort of thing.

Tim Hastings

Orange

As a die-hard Angels fan, here is my reaction to Anthony Rendon attacking a fan: Yet another swing and miss!

Charles Lucero

Thousand Oaks

Anthony Rendon is following in the steps of Arte Moreno’s previous must-have overpaid busts. To think the money he’s paying Rendon could’ve easily gone to Ohtani, but he’ll most likely leave and we’ll be stuck with an oft-injured, thin-skinned Rendon. As far as getting heckled, I guess he’s never heard the name Jackie Robinson, who took far worse from those in the stands but responded to them with his play on the field.

Bill Consolo

Lawndale

::

“The culture of an organization is defined by its owner.” Times columnist Dylan Hernández was dead on in his description of Angels owner Arte Moreno (and any pro sports owner, for that matter). In that light, Moreno’s decision to not send the team’s radio announcers on the road, citing “economics,” is just another embarrassment to the team, and an affront to baseball. Until Moreno begins to treat all of his employees as generously as he does a few superstars, I’m convinced the baseball gods will continue to bedevil this franchise.

Bob Kargenian

Yorba Linda