Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: All hail the pitch clock for saving MLB games

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a pitch with the pitch clock at three seconds.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a pitch as the pitch clock counts down in the background.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Share
1

Bill Plaschke hit a grand slam on his embrace of MLB’s adoption of the pitch clock. What a joy to see time of game — 2 hours and 14 minutes — like I witnessed in the Dodgers game a week ago. More action, and just imagine: In lieu of pitchers and hitters contemplating their navels, or in their case, batting gloves or jock straps, they are quickly re-assuming positions on the mound and batter’s box … and playing ball! What a concept!

Bob Teigan
Santa Susana

::

Advertisement

The pitch clock inserts athleticism and instinct back into the game. Sometimes the game speeds up, in all sports. That’s when the best rise and the rest of us fail. The drama is why we watch. Superb athletes adjust.

Jeff Messineo
Mission Viejo

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels stands by the new pitch clock.

Dodgers

Plaschke: Falling in love with the pitch clock is easy. Embrace baseball’s new reality

The pitch clock is winning over players and fans while it’s making baseball more fun and exciting. MLB might have saved itself with the concept.

2

Rendon reaction

I must object to Dylan Hernández’s characterization of Anthony Rendon in his April 1 column.

While Rendon certainly deserves to be criticized — and disciplined — for grabbing and taking a swipe at a fan in Oakland who taunted him, Hernández goes beyond criticizing his actions, launching an apparent hatchet job and approaching the realm of character assassination, much as he did with Freddie Freeman last year.

Advertisement

He even goes so far as to imply that Rendon going hitless and leaving four men on base is the result of some deep-seated character flaw, instead of simply a rough night at the plate.

Hernández is entitled to report a story and give his opinions as he sees fit, but I think psychological evaluations are a little beyond his expertise. The L.A. Times should be above this sort of thing.

Tim Hastings
Orange

::

As a die-hard Angels fan, here is my reaction to Anthony Rendon attacking a fan: Yet another swing and miss!

Advertisement

Charles Lucero
Thousand Oaks

::

Anthony Rendon is following in the steps of Arte Moreno’s previous must-have overpaid busts. To think the money he’s paying Rendon could’ve easily gone to Ohtani, but he’ll most likely leave and we’ll be stuck with an oft-injured, thin-skinned Rendon. As far as getting heckled, I guess he’s never heard the name Jackie Robinson, who took far worse from those in the stands but responded to them with his play on the field.

Bill Consolo
Lawndale

::

Advertisement

“The culture of an organization is defined by its owner.” Times columnist Dylan Hernández was dead on in his description of Angels owner Arte Moreno (and any pro sports owner, for that matter). In that light, Moreno’s decision to not send the team’s radio announcers on the road, citing “economics,” is just another embarrassment to the team, and an affront to baseball. Until Moreno begins to treat all of his employees as generously as he does a few superstars, I’m convinced the baseball gods will continue to bedevil this franchise.

Bob Kargenian
Yorba Linda

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) walks to the dugout against the Oakland Athletics.

Angels

Hernández: Anthony Rendon has no excuse for getting into an altercation with a fan

By getting into an altercation with a fan, Anthony Rendon is proving to be a selfish millionaire who is not helping the Angels on and off the field.

3

Lakers > Clippers?

Bill Plaschke points out that the Clippers are 36-7 in their last 43 meetings with the Lakers. Does that mean they are championship material? Because the results say otherwise. After all, there is a reason the Clippers cover up the Lakers banners.

Eddie Khanbeigi
Villa Park

Advertisement

::

The Clippers deserve enormous credit for the way they’ve outplayed the Lakers over the last decade. Not only have they defeated the Lakers 11 times in a row, but this year will be probably the eighth time in the last decade they have finished ahead of the Lakers.

Please, let’s not hear excuses like back-to-back games. This season the Clippers have played 14 back-to-back sets of games and the Lakers only eight. And finally, let’s remember that the only injured superstar unable to play in Wednesday’s game was the Clippers’ Paul George.

Harley Frankel
Santa Monica

Los Angeles, CA - April 05: Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and Lakers forward LeBron James.

Lakers

Plaschke: Wilting loss reveals a stark reality for Lakers. They’re not a championship team

The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.

Advertisement

4

Aztecs promotion

San Diego State has proven they can compete with any Pac-12 athletic program in the major sports. They defeated UCLA in football and surpassed any Pac-12 team in the NCAA basketball tournament. They would be lacking in the Olympic sports, but who’s to say that with national attention, they would not compete there, too. So, with USC and UCLA leaving, it makes perfect sense to add the Aztecs. Plus, it would be great to see them beat the deserters.

Mario Valvo
Ventura

::

Congratulations Times sports editor. You used an article written by your sister newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune. This article was well written, not slandering, a little chipper, but told the story of a basketball team that played together, grew together but lost in the biggest game of the year. As an alumnus of SDSU, and a lifelong reader of The Times, I thank you for showing some compassion for a team and school that gave all it could, but fell short.

Glenn Richards
Banning

Advertisement

Houston, TX - April 3: San Diego State guard Jared Barnett (4), left, nd San Diego State guard Micah Parrish (3) walk off the court as Connecticut players celebrate after the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA MenOs Basketball Tournament played between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Connecticut Huskies at NRG Stadium on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Houston, TX. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Sports

‘We put our name on the map’: San Diego State falls short in NCAA title game

Connecticut took control and defeated San Diego State 76-59 in the NCAA tournament championship game on Monday in Houston.

5

Wrestle with this

If The Times sports section is going to report on the results of WrestleMania, they might as well include the box score and briefing for the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals. You know that it is scripted and staged, right?

Bryan Wiedeman
San Clemente

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Cody Rhodes wrestles Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Sports

WrestleMania 39 final results: Roman Reigns and Edge win, Shane McMahon injured

Roman Reigns retained his title, Edge and Brock Lesnar emerged victorious and Snoop Dogg improvised when Shane McMahon tore his quad. Here’s a recap of every WrestleMania 39 match at SoFi Stadium.

6

Restoration request

Can we please get our Sports section back on an everyday basis? It is not the same reading our sports news as part of the local news. It also is awkward to have to read the paper going “right to left” when we were taught and raised to read by turning our pages from left to right. It is messing with my mind. Please bring back our Sports section!

Advertisement

Kelvin D. Filer
Compton

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement