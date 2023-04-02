WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium live results: Matches, start time and predictions

Night 1 recap: Street Profits prevail in tag-team brawl

This tag team match is the lowest profile match of the evening, largely existing to get additional wrestlers on the card. Strowman and Ricochet are a classic big man/little man pairing with the monstrous Strowman and the agile high flyer Ricochet. Street Profits are a popular and charismatic team. Alpha Academy is comprised of Chad Gable and Otis. The rotund Otis is being recruited to be a model, testing his loyalty to his tag partner Gable. The Viking Raiders are a hard hitting team with long beards.

This was a spectacular sprint of a match, full of big spots from beginning to end. Chad Gable hit a German suplex on Braun Strowman early, an impressive feat of strength. Ivar missed a moonsault and then Strowman hit a top rope splash on Ivar. All the wrestlers did a tower of doom spot topped off with Ricochet hitting a crossbody off the top. Ricochet then hit an explosive shooting star press to the outside but when he went for another shooting star press in the ring, he was caught with Angelo Dawkins’ knees and Montez Ford soared with a frog splash for the win.

Winners: Street Profits