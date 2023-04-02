WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium live results: Matches, start time and predictions

Night 1 recap: Street Profits prevail in tag-team brawl
This tag team match is the lowest profile match of the evening, largely existing to get additional wrestlers on the card. Strowman and Ricochet are a classic big man/little man pairing with the monstrous Strowman and the agile high flyer Ricochet. Street Profits are a popular and charismatic team. Alpha Academy is comprised of Chad Gable and Otis. The rotund Otis is being recruited to be a model, testing his loyalty to his tag partner Gable. The Viking Raiders are a hard hitting team with long beards.
This was a spectacular sprint of a match, full of big spots from beginning to end. Chad Gable hit a German suplex on Braun Strowman early, an impressive feat of strength. Ivar missed a moonsault and then Strowman hit a top rope splash on Ivar. All the wrestlers did a tower of doom spot topped off with Ricochet hitting a crossbody off the top. Ricochet then hit an explosive shooting star press to the outside but when he went for another shooting star press in the ring, he was caught with Angelo Dawkins’ knees and Montez Ford soared with a frog splash for the win.
Winners: Street Profits
Night 1 recap: Austin Theory defeats John Cena
The show started with an introductory video featuring Kevin Hart. Hart starred alongside John Cena in Die Hart 2, released Friday, but that was not plugged.
Miz and Snoop Dogg then did an additional welcome in the ring.
Cena went after Theory at the beginning but Theory turned the tide by biting Cena’s ear. After Theory had some success, Cena got the STF submission but Theory broke it by biting Cena’s fingers. After some additional control by Theory, Cena made his final comeback. Cena hit a few shoulder blocks, a side slam, the five knuckle shuffle and went for the AA. This led to a referee bump but Cena applied the STF again in the process. Theory tapped and Cena released the hold, but the referee was still unconscious. Theory then hit a low blow and the A-Town down for the pin.
Winner: Austin Theory
WrestleMania Night 2: How to watch and match predictions
The long-anticipated WrestleMania concludes tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with six matches on the card. Here’s how you can watch and a look at each of Sunday’s matches.
What: WrestleMania 39
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
When: 5 p.m. Pacific
How to watch: You must be a subscriber to Peacock TV to watch.
Matches
Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
Rhodes has never won the Universal title. His father, the great Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, never won the title. Ever since Cody returned to WWE at last year’s WrestleMania, his entire story has pointed to this moment. But will WWE actually take the title off Reigns, their consistently most popular wrestler who has carried the company the last three years? Will the Usos get involved, bringing out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens? Will Jey Uso finally turn on Reigns? There are a lot of possibilities.
Will win: Rhodes
Should win: Reigns