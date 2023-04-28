Photos: Lakers eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs

Share
The Lakers advanced to the NBA Western Conference semifinals Friday with a dominant 125-85 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the game’s biggest moments from his courtside vantage point. Here are some of his best photos from the Lakers’ series-clinching win:
