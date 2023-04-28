Photos: Lakers eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs

The Lakers advanced to the NBA Western Conference semifinals Friday with a dominant 125-85 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the game’s biggest moments from his courtside vantage point. Here are some of his best photos from the Lakers’ series-clinching win:

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell celebrates after hitting a three-pointer in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter of Game 6. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, grabs a rebound away from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star LeBron James grabs a rebound away from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura celebrates after a 125-85 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star Anthony Davis blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, left, celebrates a three-pointer with forward Anthony Davis against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)