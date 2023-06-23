NBA draft fashion statements: The good, bedazzled and sockless

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the best player selected in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night.

Not even close.

What? You disagree?

OK, sure, the French player who was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs may be a generational talent and all, but what does that have to do with ...

Oh, wait.

Advertisement

Sorry, it seems a word was dropped from that first sentence. Let’s try this again:

Wembanyama wasn’t the best dressed player selected in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night.

Sure, the 7-foot-4 center looked sharp strolling to the stage in his all-green ensemble after Commissioner Adam Silver called his name.

French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama walks to the stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA draft Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

But where were the sequins? The fancy sneakers? The multicolored teeth?

With 32 of the 58 draftees on hand for the festivities at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, plenty of fashion statements were made. Here’s a look at some of them: