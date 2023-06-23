Advertisement
NBA draft fashion statements: The good, bedazzled and sockless

Potential first-round draft picks stand together for a photo at the NBA draft.
Future NBA players stand together for a photo at Barclays Center before the draft Thursday in New York.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the best player selected in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night.

Not even close.

What? You disagree?

OK, sure, the French player who was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs may be a generational talent and all, but what does that have to do with ...

Oh, wait.

Sorry, it seems a word was dropped from that first sentence. Let’s try this again:

Wembanyama wasn’t the best dressed player selected in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night.

Sure, the 7-foot-4 center looked sharp strolling to the stage in his all-green ensemble after Commissioner Adam Silver called his name.

Victor Wembanyama walks to the stage during the NBA draft
French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama walks to the stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA draft Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

But where were the sequins? The fancy sneakers? The multicolored teeth?

With 32 of the 58 draftees on hand for the festivities at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, plenty of fashion statements were made. Here’s a look at some of them:

2

Shiny happy people

Former Kansas guard Gradey Dick poses with Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Former Kansas guard Gradey Dick went for it. Maybe a little too much. But the 13th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors certainly made an impression in his ruby red-sequined jacket and turtleneck, with black pants and black shoes (with ruby red bottoms!).

He said the look was a nod to his home state, inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

“So I’m from Kansas,” the Wichita native said in a predraft video tweeted by the NBA. “Dorothy’s got her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit.”

Dick went on to describe the medallion he wore on a chain around his neck as “subtle.”

Trust us, nothing about his look was subtle.

Former NBA G League player Scoot Henderson, selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers was nearly as shiny in his black suit, adorned with a multitude of sparkling, colorful jewels in festive patterns.

“All the jewels on this — the colors — are birthstones of my siblings, my family and my parents, so that’s what it is,” Henderson said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” ahead of the draft. “My brothers are on my back — they protect me at all costs.”

Those birthstones could also be found hanging around his neck — and even in his mouth.

Scoot Henderson shows off his family-inspired grill before the NBA draft.
Scoot Henderson shows off his family-inspired grill before the NBA draft Thursday in Brooklyn.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

3

Hot in here?

Brandon Miller walks off the stage after being selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
Brandon Miller, drafted second overall by the Charlotte Hornets, let his ankles breathe freely Thursday night at Barclays Center.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Perhaps it was a bit toasty inside Barclays Center — and maybe that’s why at least 10 of the players in attendance opted to go sock free on the biggest night of their lives.

The heat must have really gotten unbearable by the time former Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 15 overall and former UCLA guard Amari Bailey was taken by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 41 overall. Shirts are overrated anyway.

Kobe Bufkin poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
A shirtless Kobe Bufkin poses with a shirt-wearing Adam Silver during Thursday’s draft in Brooklyn.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

4

Pretty in pink. And purple, and orange ...

Former Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks shows off his perfectly pink look.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Eight players wore black. Five others went with navy.

But some players were much more adventurous with their colors. Former Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks, selected ninth overall by the Utah Jazz, went with an all-pink outfit and white basketball shoes. Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney, drafted at No. 21 overall by the Brooklyn Nets, chose an orange suit to go with his white sneaks.

Noah Clowney poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Orange was in for former Alabama forward Noah Clowney, who poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 21st overall by the Brooklyn Nets.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Former Marquette forward and No. 24 pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings, wore a purple suit with dressy black slip-on shoes (a popular choice among the sockless players).

Purple reigned for former Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Purple reigned for former Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who was drafted by the Sacramento Kings but will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

5

Best dressed

Former Kentucky guard Cason Wallace paid homage to his hometown neighborhood with his draft day suit.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Lots of great looks to choose from — but the nod here goes to former Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, who was selected at No. 10 overall and will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded by the Mavericks.

Wallace went all out, starting with his black coat with “HPT” in red scattered all over. He explained on ESPN’s broadcast that the letters stand for “the neighborhood I grew up in in Dallas — Hamilton Park, Texas.” The jacket’s inner lining features numerous family photos.

The ensemble also includes a red vest, black shirt, red bow tie and pocket handkerchief, red pants, no socks, black slip-on dress shoes and at least two chains and a large, rectangular medallion. It’s really a quite spiffy and spectacular look.

Honorable mentions go to Henderson and former Baylor guard Keyonte George, who was selected at No. 16 overall.

Keyonte George is greeted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 16th overall by the Utah Jazz.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

