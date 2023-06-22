2023 NBA draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

The Lakers’ first-round pick? Trade it, sign Chris Paul, win now

Veteran point guard Chris Paul, who was injured during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals last month, might be on the free-agent market if he’s waived by the Wizards, who acquired him in a trade with the Suns. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

With the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select …

That’s right! The Lakers finally have a first-round draft pick they can actually keep!

It’s their first such pick in five years, since the hiccup that was Mo Wagner.

It’s their highest pick in six years, since the scream that was Lonzo Ball.

It’s the pick for the future, the pick for the rebuild, the pick that Lakers fans have been anticipating forever, a pick that would be the centerpiece of the Lakers offseason except for one little thing.

They should trade it.

