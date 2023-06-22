2023 NBA draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

The Lakers’ first-round pick? Trade it, sign Chris Paul, win now
With the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select …
That’s right! The Lakers finally have a first-round draft pick they can actually keep!
It’s their first such pick in five years, since the hiccup that was Mo Wagner.
It’s their highest pick in six years, since the scream that was Lonzo Ball.
It’s the pick for the future, the pick for the rebuild, the pick that Lakers fans have been anticipating forever, a pick that would be the centerpiece of the Lakers offseason except for one little thing.
They should trade it.
Paul George at the center of Clippers-Knicks trade talks
The Clippers and Knicks have had conversations about a potential trade for wing Paul George, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, talks that were initiated by New York.
Though George was an All-Star forward as recently as February, multiple league insiders this week expressed doubts about what return value the team could get for him, if the Clippers are truly motivated to deal him, and believed a top draft pick in exchange for George was not within range. Those doubts, the sources said, centered on his history of injuries and contract status.
Clippers weighing roster options as they prepare for NBA draft
The Clippers are on the clock.
They have upcoming deadlines to decide whether to guarantee next season’s contracts for guard Eric Gordon, which becomes guaranteed June 28, and two of their picks from the 2021 draft in wing Brandon Boston Jr. (June 30) and guard Jason Preston (July 2).
They have holes at backup center and starting point guard and are interested in filling the latter by re-signing unrestricted free agent Russell Westbrook or making a play for Chris Paul, whether by trade with Washington or as a free agent if his contract is bought out by the Wizards.
In broader terms, with the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, and its onerous restrictions on top-spending teams like the Clippers, taking effect July 1, they have to thread the needle of positioning themselves for a championship run next season without compromising their ability to remain a compelling ticket with title aspirations once the team moves into its new Inglewood arena, Intuit Dome, in 16 months.
Most immediately, the Clippers have draft selections to make. They hold the 30th and 48th picks in the NBA draft Thursday.
Mock draft: Hornets and Blazers have big decisions, here’s what might happen
They’re in the gym, at the games, studying film and speaking to league insiders. The writers who cover these NBA teams, the ones picking in the first round, know what teams need. They know who could be available. They know what types of players these executives like best.
Yet similar to everyone else talking about the draft, what you know and what actually happens can shift in a blink, one team going off script changing every pick that follows.
For this exercise, our second mock draft, we went to the experts around the NBA to see what they think will happen Thursday night.
We think the first pick is a safe bet. After that? Buckle up.
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, France
The Spurs’ research for this no-brainer pick ended the second they won the draft lottery in May. Pairing Wembanyama with coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio provides the ballyhooed Frenchman with a stable launching pad from which to lift off his NBA career.