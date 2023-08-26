Letters to Sports: Sorry to see Shohei Ohtani’s season slammed by injury

I feel bereft from the loss of Shohei Ohtani on so many levels — for him, for me and for baseball. His time as a two-way player may be over. Baseball has lost a season never again to be repeated. It is sad to contemplate that the hope of baseball is damaged goods. Good luck, Shohei.

Rich Fond

Sherman Oaks

It unfortunately looks like Shohei Ohtani has been shelved from the mound once again. Which raises the question as to how much is a designated home run hitter worth on the free-agent market? It’s sad to say, because he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent (probably never to be seen again). But now it’s time to be concerned more about his overall stamina and health coupled with what’s best for him going forward.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

So, Dylan Hernandez blames the Angels for not “protecting” Ohtani from himself and thereby contributing (at least) to his injury. Of course, no evidence is presented that both pitching and hitting led to the injury, but when did a Times’ writer need evidence before presenting a proposition as fact? Shohei Otani is a grown man and made a decision to pursue greatness. There are probably millions of baseball fans who are glad he was given that chance. Your writer would apparently prefer that he have been a modestly successful DH for the Dodgers.

Carolyn Gill

Redlands

The Angels look like they’re just a couple of trades away from being serious World Series contenders — trades for a new owner and a new GM.

Michael Miyamoto

Mission Viejo