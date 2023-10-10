Advertisement
Mary Lou Retton is hospitalized with pneumonia, unable to breathe on her own, daughter says

Mary Lou Retton smiles and poses in a U.S.A. tracksuit with bronze, silver and gold medals.
Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalized with pneumonia.
(Pam Francis / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
United States gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalized for more than a week after contracting “a very rare form of pneumonia,” her daughter said Tuesday.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for her mother’s medical expenses. In the description for the campaign, Kelley explains that her “amazing mom” is in the intensive care unit “fighting for her life” with no medical insurance.

“She is not able to breathe on her own,” Kelley writes.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

Retton, 55, is an Olympic bronze, silver and gold medalist who famously competed for the United States in the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. By Tuesday afternoon, her daughter’s efforts had raised more than $10,000.

This is a developing story.

