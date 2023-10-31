Davante Adams slams helmet, melts down on ‘Monday Night Football.’ Will Raiders trade him?
Davante Adams was frustrated.
And for good reason.
With his Las Vegas Raiders needing a fourth-quarter spark Monday night against the Detroit Lions, the star receiver went deep and was open by a mile.
And Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed him by a mile.
Two plays later, after the Raiders turned the ball over on downs, the “Monday Night Football” cameras caught Adams in full meltdown mode as he returned to the sideline and slammed his helmet on the bench.
There appeared to be a lot of emotions coming to the surface. Adams was targeted seven times during the 26-14 loss on the road but finished with just one catch for 11 yards. The six-time Pro Bowler had been overthrown while wide open earlier in the quarter as well (that time, Garoppolo was under heavy pressure in his own end zone), but also dropped what appeared to be an easy reception in the third quarter.
Adams had calmed down by the time he spoke with reporters after the game, but the frustration remained.
“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment,” Adams said. “I truly don’t. I wish I had the words to say something that’s not gonna get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so Imma just — I truly, I just don’t know.”
He later added: “It’s just hard to curb your frustration when you can’t put it together when you know you should.”
This all played out less than 24 before the NFL’s trade deadline (Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT), which has led some speculation and calls for action on social media.
But the Raiders (3-5) have indicated in recent weeks they have no intention of dealing the receiver they acquired from the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 offseason and have under contract through 2026. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Adams has not requested a trade.
Adams thrived during his first season in Las Vegas, with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. But the Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr, a close friend of Adams’, during the offseason. Adams has 47 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns this season.
