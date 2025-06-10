‘Feeling rejuvenated’: Davante Adams fitting in well with Rams

Davante Adams lined up on the right side, ran a short slant pattern to the middle of the field, and then caught a pass from Matthew Stafford and sprinted up the middle toward the end zone.

A few players later, Adams crossed the field left to right and then extended his 6-foot-1 frame while leaping high to grab a pass over the middle for another significant gain.

It’s only organized team activities, conducted without pads, but Adams demonstrated on Tuesday that he has quickly immersed himself in the Rams’ offense and culture since the three-time All-Pro receiver signed a free-agent contract in March.

“It’s been exactly what I needed,” said Adams, a 12th-year pro. “Feeling rejuvenated. … It feels like I’ve been on the team for a couple years just based on how open and receptive the guys have been to me.”

Adams, 32, is expected to provide Stafford and coach Sean McVay another weapon for a team that will open the season among teams regarded as Super Bowl contenders.

Adams played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers before playing two-and-a-half seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and half a season with the New York Jets.

Adams said the Rams’ “college-type camaraderie” and the “vibe and the aura” in and around Rams facility in Woodland Hills makes the game fun.

“Everybody’s in a good mood,” he said. “It’s not like a dark cloud is over the building. And I’ve experienced that quite a bit over the last few years.

“So it’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams has brightened the outlook for a team that was already confident after finishing with a 10-7 record and advancing to the NFC divisional round last season.

After releasing longtime star receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams added Adams to a receiver corps that includes young star Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.

Adams, who has played in the NFL with passers such as Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, sees the game “through a quarterback lens,” McVay said.

“He’s got so many experiences,” he said.

Playing with Stafford will be a new one.

Stafford and Adams were on opposite sides of the field for years when Stafford played for the Detroit Lions while Adams caught passes from Rodgers with the Packers.

“I’ve played against him a bunch, so I kind of know what he’s about,” Stafford, 37, said at the start of organized team activities in May. “Obviously, I’ve grown to have even more appreciation just being in the room with him and working with him. So, he’s got a great career going and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Adams and Stafford said they are constantly communicating before, immediately after and sometimes into the night after a series of plays.

“Those are the best relationships I’ve had with the receivers and the most success that I’ve had is guys that want to talk to you on what they felt, what they were doing,” Stafford said. “I can also say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like from my angle,’ and go from there.

“But he definitely has that feeling, he has that understanding and that’s a huge positive.”

Said Adams: “He makes it easy for a guy like me. … As long as he’s throwing the ball, I will figure out a way to get it.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said it was “cool to watch,” Stafford and Adams, “two vets north of 30” years old develop a connection on and off the field.

“Those two have got a lot of wisdom,” LaFleur said. “They played a lot of good football, a lot of meaningful football, a lot of productive football. … I think it’s been fun for both those guys.”

Nacua and Atwell already have learned from Adams.

“From the moment he walked in,” Nacua said, “he’s been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a completely different mindset of somebody who’s played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that.

“So it’s been exciting to hear from him.”

Kupp is gone, but Adams has stepped in as a veteran mentor, Atwell said.

“Just pretty much pick his brain,” Atwell said, before adding with a chuckle, “seeing what I can steal and take and put in my bag that I can use.”

The Rams will conclude organized team activities this week and then travel to Maui for a minicamp.

With McVay, Stafford and a young nucleus of talented players, Adams is eager for the upcoming season.

“Just knowing how hungry this team is,” he said, “and seeing the work that they’re still putting in after having a year like last year, it just kind of confirms that I’m in the right place.”

McVay was asked about the Rams’ interest in signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was released by the Packers. “Nothing but respect for the player, but I don’t know if that’s a direction we would go,” McVay said. He said there was “no news” regarding the Rams continued interest in possibly trading for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … The Rams announced that they will celebrate former star defensive lineman Aaron Donald during their Nov. 23 game against Tampa Bay. The first 60,000 fans in attendance will receive a Donald bobblehead.