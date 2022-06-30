Advertisement
Sports

Full coverage: USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 to join Big Ten

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to work past USC forward Isaiah Mobley during a game on March 5.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to work past USC forward Isaiah Mobley during a game on March 5. USC and UCLA announced Thursday they are joining the Big Ten.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the two schools announced, in a stunning move that transforms the college sports landscape.

