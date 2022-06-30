Full coverage: USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 to join Big Ten

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to work past USC forward Isaiah Mobley during a game on March 5. USC and UCLA announced Thursday they are joining the Big Ten.(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) By Los Angeles Times staff June 30, 2022 5:32 PM PT FacebookTwitterShow more sharing optionsShareClose extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied!Print USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the two schools announced, in a stunning move that transforms the college sports landscape.Here’s our coverage: Read more Sports It’s official: USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, a shift that will move college football’s ‘Power Five’ closer to a ‘Power Two.’ Sports The End of USC and UCLA After Dark: 7 things to know about the Big Ten move USC and UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024 will make a significant impact in the college sports world. Here’s a breakdown of what the move means. Sports ‘What the heck?’ High school recruits react to UCLA and USC moving to Big Ten Local high school recruits react with shock to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.