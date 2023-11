Can quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) be a hero again in Week 2 with the Minnesota Vikings? (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 2½. O/U: 41.

Josh Dobbs coming in and leading Vikings to victory might be the best story of the season but can he pull of an encore versus the Saints? Here’s betting New Orleans defense isn’t going to let that happen.

Prediction: Saints 24, Vikings 20