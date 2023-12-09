Letters to Sports: Shohei Ohtani’s destination a topic of concern

I, for one, appreciate the Shohei Ohtani camp’s reticence as to when and where he will sign. Silence is often the best policy. As Tom Lehrer once said, “If people can’t communicate, the very least they can do is shut up.”

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

::

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I hope the Dodgers allow Shohei Ohtani to slip through their fingers again. The club’s front office would be crucified for letting an MVP sign elsewhere when he clearly likes Southern California, but the (at least) $50 million a season he will command should be spent on other needs. The starting pitching is suspect and all right-handed, the bullpen could always use a boost, left field is a concern, someone needs to platoon with Heyward in right, Busch at DH scares me and playing Muncy every day at third base isn’t the answer.

So open your checkbook, Blue Jays, and sign Ohtani. You’re one expensive player from greatness!

Rodney Campbell

Marana, Ariz.

::

So not only does Dave Roberts cost the Dodgers wins during the postseason but now he’s taking those same talents into the offseason. Didn’t Shohei Ohtani’s agent make it clear enough that if any team was found to have leaked any sort of meeting updates, that it could prevent that team from signing the baseball superstar?

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood