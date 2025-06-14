AJ Salgado helps lift UCLA over Murray State in College World Series opener

UCLA’s AJ Salgado celebrates after hitting a two-run double in the fourth inning of the Bruins’ 6-4 win over Murray State in the College World Series on Saturday.

UCLA’s return to the College World Series started with three hours of sweaty palms in 86-degree heat and high humidity. An early lead shrunk across four innings on a muggy afternoon.

Only when closer Easton Hawk struck out Murray State’s Dominic Decker on a full count for the final out could the Bruins exhale. They walked off Charles Schwab Field for the first time in 12 years with a 6-4 win Saturday.

The Bruins jumped ahead early but couldn’t build momentum. They loaded the bases on their first three batters but only scored after Roman Martin drew a four-pitch walk. Dean West ripped an RBI single to right field in the second. Then he got thrown out trying to get back to first after rounding the bag. In the third, Murray State left fielder Dustin Mercer made an athletic catch on the warning track to rob the Bruins of a two-run hit.

Finally, UCLA broke through in the fourth with four runs. Martin and Roch Cholowsky each drove in runs before AJ Salgado’s two-run double to right field. The Bruins’ first multi-run inning gave them a 6-0 lead.

UCLA’s Mulivai Levu runs to first base against Murray State on Saturday. (Cory Eads / Associated Press)

That was enough behind a gritty start from junior Michael Barnett. The righty scattered three hits and four walks across 4 ⅔innings. The bullpen conceded three more runs and escaped to secure the win.

UCLA will play the winner of Saturday’s evening contest between Louisiana State and Arkansas on Monday.