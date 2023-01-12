Breaking down and predicting six NFL wild-card playoff games

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was third string, has surprised with his poise as the starter. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Channel 11. Line: 49ers by 9½.

How Seahawks can win: Run the ball and get production from their quarterback — two things they failed to do in their two meetings this season. Milk the underdog role and cultivate that us-against-the-world mentality. Cut loose with reckless abandon.

How 49ers can win: Keep doing what they’re doing. Don’t remind Brock Purdy that he’s a rookie — and Mr. Irrelevant at that — because he certainly doesn’t play like it. Don’t get overconfident; weird things can happen when division rivals play for a third time.

Pick: The Seahawks are playing with house money, so they have the luxury of playing loose. San Francisco’s defense is really good but can go cold. Purdy is proving by the week that he’s up to the job. Kyle Shanahan will have them ready. 49ERS 30, SEAHAWKS 27