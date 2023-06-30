Golf

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the US Open.

Wyndham Clark defies the odds and outlasts Rory McIlroy to win U.S. Open

USGA President Fred Perpall speaks into a microphone and glances up during a news conference

After no Black golfers qualify for U.S. Open, USGA president pushes to improve access

Abigale Morris and Maleyna Gregorio smile as they tour the grounds of the Los Angeles Country Club

U.S. Open at LACC offers diverse interns a glimpse of what it takes to host big events

Tom Kim hits from the bunker on the 15th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

At U.S. Open, par-three 15th hole is short in distance but long on consternation

