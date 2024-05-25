Letters to Sports: Caitlin Clark is to the WNBA what Tiger Woods was to golf

A letter writer last week felt that LeBron isn’t a true Laker. Whoever dons the purple and gold on the floor at any time in franchise history IS A LAKER.

The late Kobe Bryant even welcomed LeBron to the family right after he signed. Talk about a ringing endorsement.

This sounds like sour grapes from a fan who is upset that the Lakers are out this year. People want to blame LeBron, yet it takes a team to win in the NBA, not just one player. Should we lessen the value of the most recent Lakers title due to this non-true Laker on the roster for the 2019-20 champs?

Is Michael Jordan not a “true” Washington Wizard? He clearly meant something to that franchise, and it meant something to him. How is any NBA player not a “true” member of a team in the association?

Luke Aiello

Orange

::

The Pacers will win it all because this team shares the ball and has confidence in each other. Unlike the Lakers, who play two-man basketball. The other players can’t get into any rhythm because it’s either LeBron or AD hogging the ball. As long as the Lakers keep LeBron, the losing formula will persist and lead to more of the same.

G.T. Oka

Rosemead