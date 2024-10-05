Letters to Sports: Pete Rose, the player, belongs in the Hall of Fame

Now that MLB and the National Baseball Hall of Fame have successfully banned Pete Rose from the Hall of Fame for the length of his life, it’s time for all parties involved to do the right thing: Induct Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame.

Bob Oh

Sylmar

The irony of A.J. Hinch being eligible to manage in the AL playoffs on the day Pete Rose’s obituary appears. How could baseball’s greatest position player be benched by the National Baseball Hall of Fame guardians while this ethics barbarian walks through the gate?

Rob Bryant

Huntington Beach

So sad to hear about the recent passing of baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose. “Charlie Hustle” was one of a kind and exemplified how the game of baseball was to be played on the field. It was unfortunate he was banned for life relating to his gambling issues. Isn’t it ironic how much public sports betting is now encouraged via various betting sites and even advertised at ballparks. Since he is no longer physically with us, I propose the National Baseball Hall of Fame committee and MLB take the necessary steps to enshrine this great ballplayer into the Hall of Fame posthumously. It’s where he belongs.

Dennis Lifton

Cypress

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is for on-field achievements, not for choir boys. Ask Ty Cobb. Pete Rose belongs there.

Andrew Sacks

Riverside

Pete Rose did some bad things, and I understand his ban from baseball. That said, every time I see batters stand still after Ball 4, shed their armor, then jog to first base, I miss Rose a little more.

Hans Ghaffari

Encino

Shame on the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Pete Rose belongs in the Hall of Fame as a baseball player. The Hall of Fame is a museum. The Hall of Fame is also independent of Major League Baseball. At any time they could have voted him in. They could then write on his plaque the good, bad and ugly of his career.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills