Letters to Sports: Pete Rose, the player, belongs in the Hall of Fame

Now that MLB and the National Baseball Hall of Fame have successfully banned Pete Rose from the Hall of Fame for the length of his life, it’s time for all parties involved to do the right thing: Induct Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame.
Bob Oh
Sylmar
The irony of A.J. Hinch being eligible to manage in the AL playoffs on the day Pete Rose’s obituary appears. How could baseball’s greatest position player be benched by the National Baseball Hall of Fame guardians while this ethics barbarian walks through the gate?
Rob Bryant
Huntington Beach
So sad to hear about the recent passing of baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose. “Charlie Hustle” was one of a kind and exemplified how the game of baseball was to be played on the field. It was unfortunate he was banned for life relating to his gambling issues. Isn’t it ironic how much public sports betting is now encouraged via various betting sites and even advertised at ballparks. Since he is no longer physically with us, I propose the National Baseball Hall of Fame committee and MLB take the necessary steps to enshrine this great ballplayer into the Hall of Fame posthumously. It’s where he belongs.
Dennis Lifton
Cypress
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is for on-field achievements, not for choir boys. Ask Ty Cobb. Pete Rose belongs there.
Andrew Sacks
Riverside
Pete Rose did some bad things, and I understand his ban from baseball. That said, every time I see batters stand still after Ball 4, shed their armor, then jog to first base, I miss Rose a little more.
Hans Ghaffari
Encino
Shame on the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Pete Rose belongs in the Hall of Fame as a baseball player. The Hall of Fame is a museum. The Hall of Fame is also independent of Major League Baseball. At any time they could have voted him in. They could then write on his plaque the good, bad and ugly of his career.
Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills
As the Dodgers embark on yet another postseason, I would like to offer Dave Roberts three pieces of advice to guide you toward success:
1. If your starting pitcher is dominating your opponent, do not take him out.
2. If any pitcher is having a very rough time, don’t leave him in.
3. If you don’t actually have to overuse the bullpen to the point that they are running on fumes, don’t actually go out of your way to overuse the bullpen to the point that they are running on fumes.
Granted, these are radical ideas in 2024, but if you care about the mental health and well-being of Dodger fans everywhere, please consider adopting this advice, gently offered.
Michael Lee Manous
San Dimas
It’s that time of year again, when Dodgers fans will be pouting and moaning about “only” winning the division title, and how disgraceful it will be if they fail to win the World Series. Shouts of “fire the manager!” will be heard. Give me a break. As a 40-year Angels fan, I can’t even remember the last time the Angels finished over .500, let alone won a division title. Stop whining and enjoy the playoffs.
John Knox
Costa Mesa
The Dodgers-Padres matchup is a win for MLB and California. Ask yourself, when was the last time you were this excited about a playoff series? This reminds me of when I was a kid in school and the teachers were allowed to bring in TVs so we could watch the games.
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
Once upon a time a UCLA athletic director passed on an established head football coach and hired instead a young dynamic former star UCLA player as a first time head coach for football. That coach installed the West Coast offense. And was a very nice guy. Unfortunately aside from a single 10-2 season and a legendary victory over USC, that coach was not successful. Sound familiar? Are we looking at Karl Dorrell 2.0?
Thomas Auyong
Diamond Bar
Explain to me how Reggie Bush can become a “Trojan for Life” one minute and sue the university the next minute. Talking about USC, the school that just recently retired his jersey … and honored him on the field this season. I guess Reggie, and more importantly his attorneys, have a different definition of what “FIGHT ON” means.
Richard Whorton
Studio City
I am a Reggie Bush fan. Reggie Bush the football player. He was one of the greatest Trojans to ever wear the Cardinal and Gold. He earned the Heisman Trophy on the field and helped his teams to back-to-back championships and nearly a third. But it ends there. He cheated. He lied. He didn’t care about USC. Now, he wants us all to forget the damage he did to the program and make the program pay him back? Is he joking? Regardless of what the rules are today, the rules 20 years ago were different and he and his family ignored them. I am happy that his football past is being honored and showcased. But this isn’t an honorable guy.
Geno Apicella
Placentia
