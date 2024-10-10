NFL Week 6 picks: Broncos will prevail over Justin Herbert and the Chargers

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 6. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Sunday Ticket

Line: Texans by 7. O/U: 38½.

In the last three weeks — all New England losses — the Patriots have scored three, 13 and 10 points. The Texans are solid and have proven over and over they know how to win close games. This won’t be as close.

Pick: Texans 27, Patriots 13